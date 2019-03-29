LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested after a day-long standoff with Louisville Metro Police is charged with attempted murder of four officers, after police say he tried to run them over with a stolen van.
Police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Allen around 9 p.m. on March 28, nearly nine hours after officers say they spotted him hiding in the back of a stolen van on Weyler Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Allen was wanted on several felony warrants, and as police attempted to take him into custody, they say he drove away, "hitting a police vehicle and attempting to push it out of the way."
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the officers feared their lives were in danger, and one officer "fired multiple rounds" at Allen. According to court documents, Allen "attempted to strike down multiple officers with the vehicle as he attempted to escape."
Police found the abandoned van on Montana Avenue near Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard a short time later. That's when LMPD called SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team and the bomb squad to assist. Over the course of the day, three people were taken out of the home without incident. At one point, SWAT officers used a chainsaw to cut a hole in a second-story wall of the house.
Around 9 p.m. officers pulled Allen from the home. He had been hiding in the rafters with a gunshot wound. Conrad said Allen was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. He was booked into Metro Corrections around 5 a.m. on March 29.
"In one of these situations, particularly when you've got someone in a house, you can take your time and that is exactly what we tried to do because we didn't want anyone to get hurt beyond, you know, what we knew had already happened with the gunshot, so I'm thankful that we were able to end this without any additional violence," Conrad said.
Allen is facing nearly two dozen charges, including four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading a police officer and receiving stolen property. He's being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is due in court for arraignment on Saturday.
Conrad said police will release more information, including body camera footage of the officer's shooting, during a news conference on Friday.
