LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire has been identified.
Aaron Sheehan was booked into Metro Corrections early Thursday morning.
Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
Arrest reports reveal the victim of the domestic call said Sheehan brandished a firearm at him and his children. Sheehan later admitted to getting in an argument with his brother and knew police were going to respond.
Arrest reports say officers were shot at as soon as they arrived. Police believe one LMPD cruiser was hit. Sheehan then barricaded himself inside the house before he set it on fire. People in the area were asked to shelter in place during the standoff.
Officers on scene say Sheehan surrendered after the house became fully engulfed by flames.
No one was injured.
Sheehan is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and arson. He's expected to face a judge Thursday morning.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.