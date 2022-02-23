LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man was chased to a dead end with no place to run before being shot at an apartment in Shelby County.
Khalil Twyne is facing an assault charge.
Police went to Berea Street Apartments to respond last April when they found the victim.
Police said they obtained surveillance video of the incident showing Twyne and an unidentified man running toward the victim and chasing him into a breezeway that was blocked with a steal cage.
Police said the unidentified suspect shot the victim several times, and Twyne turned and ran as the shots rang out.
Court records show Twyne admitted to his involvement earlier this month. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.