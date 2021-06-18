LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested early Friday morning after police said he robbed a smoke shop near the Springhurst Towne Center with a stolen gun before firing at several houses nearby, according to arrest reports.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded just before 9 o'clock Thursday night to the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on Fischer Park Drive on a holdup report. The victim told officers that Jonothan Lawson, 28, entered the business, showed a small handgun and demanded everyone get on the floor.
Police said Lawson went through the pockets of the victim and found the key to a Range Rover. According to the arrest report, he told everyone to stay still "or he was going to kill them."
The gun used in the robbery was stolen from a car on Champions Trace Lane off Newburg Road, police said. Surveillance video appears to show Lawson breaking into a car and taking the gun and other items, according to the arrest report.
Police said Lawson then left the scene in the Range Rover and was spotted on Accomack Drive, not far from Chamberlain Lane. Victims told officers Lawson fired once at their car, causing it to break down.
Then, police said, Lawson continued into Norton Commons. A third police report says he fired shots on Kings Crown Drive. Someone came outside after hearing the gunfire and saw Lawson trying to breaking into their car, police said.
Lawson took off in the Range Rover, and police caught up to him and arrested him at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course around 1:45 a.m.
Lawson is facing numerous charges, including first-degree robbery, theft and wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.