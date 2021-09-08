LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police thanked the community for helping officers arrest a suspect in connection with church burglaries.
This week, police arrested Christopher Daniels, who is accused of breaking into a church on West Broadway near 39th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Police believe Daniels got to the church on a bicycle while armed with a gun and later escaped in a black car. They said the burglaries happened twice in August.
