LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Louisville's Portland neighborhood in December.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Thursday that 24-year-old David Kent Reinford had been arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Brittney Nicole Deihs, of Louisville.
The shooting happened in the area of Bank Street and North 22nd Street on Dec. 23, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Deihs, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
