LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting after police say he fired several rounds into a home, hitting a woman who was lying in bed with her child.
According to an arrest report, Elvis Ray Carrier, 28, was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police say he fired several shots from an assault rifle "towards a residential neighborhood" while standing in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police say six of those rounds went into a home, hitting a woman twice in the chest while she was lying in bed with her child. She was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries, but police say she is expected to survive.
Four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured. A second victim, identified Sunday as 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman, died at the scene, but it is unclear whether or not he was hit by Carrier's gunfire.
Carrier is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault. LMPD's Homicide Unit will consult with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to decide if additional charges, including murder, will be added, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections without bond. He's expected to appear in arraignment court Monday morning.
The investigation remains ongoing.
