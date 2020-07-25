LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Homicide Unit arrested Theodore Friendly, 55, in connection with a fatal shooting on East Jefferson Street Friday night.
Officers found a man who had been shot to death just after 9 p.m. Friday, in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street, near Wayside Christian Mission. Friendly is charged with murder.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Friendly is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m., according to court records and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
