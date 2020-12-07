LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on River Road.
Kelvonnie Harris, 19, is charged with shooting and killing 50-year-old Rocky Seibert. Seibert was found dead on Nov. 21 at Sixth Street and River Road in downtown Louisville. Harris told police that he and the victim had gotten into a fight before the shooting. Police were able to match shell casings from another shooting to shell casings in this shooting.
Harris is due in court on Monday, Dec. 7.
Related Stories:
- Coroner identifies man found shot to death on River Road in downtown Louisville
- LMPD Homicide investigating after man found dead on River Road downtown
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.