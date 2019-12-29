LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man at Iroquois Park in April.
Ohio State Patrol arrested Leslie Winfrey, 26, late Saturday night on a warrant of indictment for the murder of Darryl King, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
King was shot and killed over a basketball game on April 4 at Iroquois Park.
The arrest comes nearly two weeks after King's family made a public plea for answers at a gathering on the eve of what would have been his 27th birthday.
The night before his murder, King reached out for help to try and get into Simmons College.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College, said King texted him the night before the murder saying: “Hey sir, this is Darryl. I spoke to you tonight on getting into Simmons College so I can change my situation and better my future for me and my family. I appreciate any way you could help me. Thanks.”
A scholarship to Simmons has since been created in King's memory.
Winfrey is being held in the Lorain County Jail in Ohio on drug charges and receiving stolen property. Jail booking staff told WDRB there is a hold on Winfrey for him to be extradited back to Louisville.
