LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than eight months later, a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Parkwood neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police says Edtavion Triplett, 20, is responsible for shooting and killing a man on Oct. 27, 2020 in the 7700 block of Brookview Drive, which is near St. Andrews Church Road.
Tyler Lanham, 22, died at University Hospital 10 hours after the shooting from "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
According to an arrest citation, Triplett and another suspect used a gun to steal from a victim at Lanham's home. When Lanham attempted to intervene during the robbery, police say he was shot multiple times.
During an arraignment Saturday, Triplett pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.