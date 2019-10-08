LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is now calling a man who was arrested in Louisville seven years ago the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Samuel Little, 79, claims to have killed 93 women, including two in Kentucky. Authorities believe him, now they're trying to prove it.
In one confession, Little details how he met a woman outside a Columbus, Ohio, strip club in 1984, and ended up driving up a hill in Covington, Kentucky, where he strangled her.
"I went out to the car and this white girl come out behind the building," Little said. "You know, I mean my trunk open. She walked over to me, say 'come on y'all, can you take me to Miami?' When I left her up in there, in that little road up in there on the side of the road, she was like partially concealed by the vegetation, and I left her there."
Little also claims to have murdered a woman last seen at a Bowling Green nightclub in 1981. Her body was found in a field.
Those women are among the 93 mostly strangulation murders Little claims to have committed across 24 states between 1970 and 2005. He even drew detailed sketches of his victims.
His crime spree finally ended, when he ws arrested in Louisville in 2012.
"Mr. Little had used a credit card at a Chevron station in the Louisville area," Brian Parrish, with US Marshal Service in Louisville, said. "And we also knew from the investigation that he was known to frequent homeless shelters."
Little was found at Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville. He was arrested on drug charges, but was suspected of 30 murders at the time, including three in Los Angeles in the 80s, which he was convicted of.
"I think the reason he was so successful over the years is that he would go to an area, commit a crime, and then simply move on," Parrish said.
While it's believed all of Little's confessions are credible, authorities have only verified 50 so far. Now, they're asking for the public's help with the rest of them.
Parrish wonders how close Louisville came to being the scene of Little's 94th alleged killing.
"I'd like to think that us arresting him after he had not been in the Louisville area that long, that we possibly prevented a crime from occurring within our jurisdiction in the western district of Kentucky," he said.
Little is currently serving out three consecutive life sentences for the murders in LA.
