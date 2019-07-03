LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been charged with sodomy several years after police say he got a 15-year-old girl drunk before sexually assaulting her in a Hardin County home.
According to an arrest warrant the crime took place on Dec. 17, 2012 at a home on Hays Court in Elizabethtown.
Police say 37-year-old Christopher Anderson -- then age 30 -- gave alcohol to the 15-year-old girl until she became highly intoxicated.
When the teen went into the restroom, Anderson allegedly followed her inside and locked the door behind him.
At that point, police say, Anderson forced her to engage in a sex act. When she tried to stop him, he allegedly grabbed her by the hair.
A warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest days later, on Dec. 21, 2012.
Anderson was arrested in West Virginia and has recently been extradited to Hardin County. He arrived at the Hardin County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.
He's charged with first-degree sodomy.
The victim is now be in her early 20s.
