LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges after a Louisville Metro Police officer was injured during a domestic violence run.
In a release, LMPD says officers responded to a call about a possible assault at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Fincastle Road, off Poplar Level Road. When officers arrived, they say they found a suspect that was being combative.
Police arrested 33-year-old Steven Downs, but an officer suffered a serious leg injury as the suspect was being taken into custody. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Downs faces a string of charges including resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, domestic assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
