LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roger Burdette, the former MSD driver charged with murder and DUI after a Christmas Eve crash that killed Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht, has been released on bond.
Burdette, 60, was released from Louisville Metro Corrections Monday on home incarceration, after pledging property to guarantee a $65,000 bond.
A grand jury indicted Burdette on several charges in early February, including one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one count of failing to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
According to court documents, Burdette admitted he was taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and depression as well as an antibiotic on the day of the crash.
During a bond hearing in late February, prosecutors said Burdette was "under the influence" of a narcotic and an anti-anxiety drug at the time of the wreck. Previously, police had testified that Burdette had said he was on non-narcotic prescription drugs when he hit and killed Det. Mengedoht.
Burdette's bond was reduced to $65,000 after the hearing. During that bond hearing, Assistant Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Kristi Gray told Judge McKay Chauvin that Burdette was on Oxycodone, a narcotic pain medication, and clonazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, while on duty.
Gray's office later clarified that it contends Burdette was taking Hydrocodone, a narcotic that's less powerful than Oxycodone.
Chauvin lowered the bond from $200,000 to $65,000, saying Burdette had no criminal history and was not a high risk for flight.
Burdette's next court appearance is scheduled for April 8.
