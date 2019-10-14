EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing his father-in-law and kidnapping his wife a day after he got out of jail made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.
Police believe Terry Whitehouse went to the Henry County home of his wife's parents early Thursday morning, hours after being released from the Shelby County Jail for violating an emergency protective order. Investigators believe he killed his father-in-law who was identified late Friday as 56-year-old Marvin J. Bowman.
According to police, Whitehouse then kidnapped his wife at knife point and held her hostage for more than a day. He was located and arrested in the woods in Shelby County after a tip from a member of the public.
The ordeal happened in the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and highlights the inconsistencies with domestic violence orders and emergency protective orders.
"We do know that domestic violence orders and emergency protective orders are vital and critical and absolutely save lives," and Angela Tannelli, CEO of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "We also know that cannot control, necessarily, the judicial system and whether or not someone is released on bond or on their own recognizance. We don't have the control of that."
According to court records, Whitehouse had violated multiple emergency protective orders.
Sue Ellen Bowman, Marvin J. Bowman's niece, said the family is in shock.
"His mother is taking it pretty hard, and the whole family has a lot of questions that hasn't been answered," she said.
She added that her uncle, "was a good man. He would give his shirt off his back if he could."
Whitehouse is also charged with murder and kidnapping.
He's next due in court on Oct. 21.
