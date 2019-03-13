LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a woman to death in Valley Station appeared in court on Wednesday.
Austin Tudor, 25, is charged with murder and being a convicted felon with a handgun.
The shooting happened last month on El Prado Street in Valley Station.
A witness told police Tudor put a gun to the victim's shoulder and said he would shoot her. The victim reportedly responded by challenging him to do it.
Louisville Metro Police say that's when she was shot. She later died at the hospital.
Investigators say Tudor told them the woman was shot while trying to grab the gun.
A not guilty plea was entered for him in court.
Tudor is being held on a $1 million bond.
