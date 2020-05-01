LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with attempted murder weeks after police said he shot a man in Louisville's Southside neighborhood, leaving him in critical condition.
According to court documents, the shooting took place April 4 just after 1 a.m. on East Southland Boulevard, near Southside Drive.
Louisville Metro Police said 28-year-old Dayshawn Frazier walked up to a man while he was standing outside a friend's home. Frazier then pointed a 9mm handgun at the victim and shot him several times, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said Frazier had threatened to kill the man in the past.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. A spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police says he is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said Frazier had previously been convicted of a felony and was not supposed to have any weapons to begin with.
A warrant was issued for Frazier's arrest, and he was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday morning. He's charged with attempted murder.
