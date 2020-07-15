LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man fired shots at a worker who was trying to tow the man's car.
Mikel Richardson has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder.
Police said the victim told them he and Richardson got into an argument about Richardson's car being towed.
Police said witnesses heard gunshots and saw Richardson with a handgun in The Nine Louisville apartment complex on South Floyd Street.
Police said they used video to identify Richardson. He turned himself in.
