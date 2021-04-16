LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested and charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division found a male that had been shot near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway around 3 p.m. on Feb. 24, department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said at the time.
The victim, whose name and age remains unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening at the time, according to the LMPD.
The male, who was "struck at least 11 times," according to police, remains hospitalized. His current condition is unclear.
Friday, detectives with LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested Robert McDowell Jr. in connection with the shooting. The 30-year-old is charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the shooting. This story may be updated.
