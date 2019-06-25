LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was arrested after he bit off most of a man's ear during a fight outside a Louisville bar.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Feb. 2. Police say 24-year-old Jeffery Gamble got into a fight with another man outside The Big Bar near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Lucia Avenue.
During the fight, police say Gamble bit most of the man's right ear off.
The victim was taken to University Hospital. Police say the ear could not be saved and the victim will have to wear a prosthetic ear.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police.
When confronted, Gamble reportedly admitted to the crime.
He was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree assault. Gamble is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
