LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say an officer had to jump out of the way when a man drove right through an accident scene on the Shawnee Expressway.
Christopher Eskridge, 43, pleaded not guilty in court Monday to driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.
Police say they were directing traffic around an accident Sunday morning on Interstate 264 near Bank Street. That's when they say Eskridge sped down the road, drove through a traffic point and forced an officer to jump out of the way, before he finally came to a stop.
Officers say they found marijuana and a mixed alcoholic drink in his car.
