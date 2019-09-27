LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile suspect has been charged with murder, after a burned body was found in a rural area of central Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say the body of 18-year-old Joseph Davidson of Upton, Ky. was found Tuesday inside a building on Mt. Zion Road in Springfield, Ky. That's in Washington County, just south of Nelson County.
Trooper Nick Hale tells WDRB that Davidson was shot three times and his body was set on fire.
The juvenile is in custody and faces a murder charge along with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
