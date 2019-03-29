HARNED, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Breckinridge County man faces murder and DUI charges for a crash that killed a seven-year-old girl.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Joey Carter of Hardinsburg was arrested Thursday evening after a crash on Ky. 259.
Police say Carter's 2002 Ford Explorer turned into the path of a 2007 Ford Fusion going the opposite direction on KY 259. Carter's vehicle rolled over and landed in the roadway. The other vehicle carrying two adults and the young girl went off the roadway and came to a stop.
Both adults suffered life-threatening injuries. The man and woman from Hudson, Kentucky were transported to University Hospital in Louisville. The seven-year-old girl in the backseat died at the scene.
According to an arrest report, Carter admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine.
Carter was treated for injuries and released into police custody. He's being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center on charges including murder, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
KSP says the accident is still under investigation. The name of the girl that died in the crash has not been released.
