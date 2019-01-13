LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and accusing her of having sex with people "coming in and out of the walls."
Police arrested 38-year-old Justin Thomas Sunday on a warrant.
The victim was visiting his house on Saturday when they got into an argument and he began punching her in the head, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant says Thomas hit her "on her back with a walking stick" and "in the elbow with a small baseball bat" before accusing her of "having sex with people that were 'coming in and out of the walls.'"
Thomas then held a gun to the victim's face, "demanding the truth," and rubbed a knife on her leg before forcibly removing her clothes and sexually assaulting her to to prove she had been "having sex with the people in the walls."
He forced her to leave and she called police before being taken to University Hospital with a knot on her head and bruising.
Thomas is charged with rape and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He's being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
