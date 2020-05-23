LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with shooting and injuring two Clark County judges in 2019 was taken into custody Friday night for violating terms of his pre-trial release, according to court records.
Brandon Kaiser, 42, was booked into the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis without bond.
According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Kaiser Thursday after alcohol was located inside his home.
"We have just learned that the Judge issued a warrant for Brandon Kaiser and he has been taken into custody and is incarcerated at the Marion County Jail. It seems that Mr. Kaiser violated the terms of his pre-trial release. The court's docket indicates that he is being held without bond," says Larry Wilder, Attorney for Judge Bradley Jacobs.
Kaiser already faces four felony counts of aggravated battery and other charges in the May 1, 2019 shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs following a fight outside an Indianapolis White Castle restaurant.
WDRB spoke exclusively to Judge Adams in February about the incident, saying that he feared for his life.
Kaiser's trial is set for June 15.
Related Stories:
- Court declines to unseal video in shooting of Indiana judges
- Man charged in fight with 2 southern Indiana judges claims self-defense
- Clark County, Indiana, judge feared for his life: 'This is where it's going to end'
- Mugshots released for 2 men accused in shootings of southern Indiana judges
- Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams, 2 others indicted in connection with May 1 shooting
- Court records: Fellow judge gave middle finger to men before fight, shooting of Clark County judges
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.