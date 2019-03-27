LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Watch your purses, ladies.
Police say a Louisville man was arrested after he stole women's wallets while they were at the hospital, working at offices and even while they were grocery shopping.
According to arrest reports, 58-year-old James Bryant was arrested on March 19 in the 5000 block of Stephan Drive, near Dixie Highway. He's accused of charging thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards.
The first reported theft happened Oct. 15 at Baptist Health in St. Matthews. The victim told police the wallet was taken from her purse, which was behind her desk. Bryant is also accused of taking a wallet from a woman's purse, as she worked at Norton Hospital Brownsboro on Feb. 5. That victim told police her purse was in a secure area of the hospital, when the wallet was stolen.
Police say Bryant had a penchant for stealing women's wallets and purses while they weren't looking.
Police say earlier this year, Bryant took a woman's wallet and purse from her shopping cart while she was shopping at the Kroger on Mud Lane, near Preston Highway.
According to an arrest report, police were able to track fraudulent transactions made on the woman's credit cards to Bryant.
Another victim reported that her wallet was taken from her shopping cart at the Walmart on Diann Marie Drive near Westport Road on Feb. 12. A fourth victim told police her wallet was taken from her purse on Feb. 22. as she was working at a realty company in east Louisville.
On March 18, in a separate incident, a woman was shopping at the Meijer on Preston Highway, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, when she put her purse in her shopping cart and "stepped a few feet away to look at something."
While she was going through the checkout lane, she noticed that her wallet had been stolen from her purse.
Police say they found surveillance video of Bryant using her credit cards to make fraudulent transactions.
Bryant is charged with -- among other things -- several counts of theft by unlawful taking and fraudulent use of a credit card.
