LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges have been filed against a Louisville man that allegedly woke a stranger in her home and raped her.
Antonio Short, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the incident that happened on April 27, 2019.
According to an arrest report, the woman told police she was sleeping inside a home and "was pulled from where she was sleeping and had something placed over her head while her shorts were removed."
Police were notified, and found the woman. She was taken to U of L Hospital. Police say Short's DNA was recovered during an exam.
Short is charged with first-degree rape.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.