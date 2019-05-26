LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one adult and two children died in a crash that happened on I-65 South in Hart County.
According to a news release, on Saturday shortly before 8 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a phone call about a crash that involved a van and a tow truck.
The crash happened around the 68 mile marker, which is about two miles south of Bonnieville in Hart County.
Police say an investigation showed that a 2013 Dodge Caravan was going south in the left lane of I-65. According to police, another non-injury crash happened ahead and the driver of a tow truck had stopped partially in the left lane to help a person involved in the crash. Authorities say the driver of the van did not see the tow truck and hit its rear end. The tow truck was empty at the time of the crash and its driver was not hurt.
Police say the driver of the van, 36-year-old Agustin Gonzalez, of Cary, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner. A 6-year-old girl, Noelle Gonzalez, was taken to Caverna Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A second girl, 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez, was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, where she died.
A third child, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say Gonzalez and all three children were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
