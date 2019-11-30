LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Elizabethtown say a man and three children who tried to drive through high waters had to be rescued Saturday evening.
According to the Elizabethtown Fire Department, it happened just after 5 p.m. below a bridge on I-65 south, near Glendale Hodgenville Road.
The fire department says the four people were in a pickup truck that got swept up in high water. The truck was taken downstream and got caught on rocks in the creek below the bridge.
When the truck settled near the bank, the three children were able to jump to safety.
The Elizabethtown Fire Department had to assist the man to the bank.
No one was injured.
The Glendale Fire Department, the Central Hardin Fire Department, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Hardin County EMS all responded to the incident.
Authorities regularly caution the public not to drive in high water.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.