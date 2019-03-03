LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County man convicted of killing another man in 2016 will learn his fate on Monday.
James Duffy will be sentenced Monday morning. In January, he was found guilty of murdering Lewis Morrison, 68, inside his Floyds Knobs home.
Duffy shot Morrison, before stealing his truck and cash. He was also convicted of robbery and auto theft.
He could be sentenced to 80 years behind bars.
