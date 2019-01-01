LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One couple's quick action helped to rescue a family and prevent what could have been a tragedy on the first day of the new year.
A routine fire that began Tuesday morning near the corner of South 31st Street and West Jefferson Street could have turned into something much worse.
The fire began in an abandoned house, but jumped into the home next door where Pamela Breadon and her 15-month-old grandson were sleeping.
Braden did not want to talk on camera, but said her barking dog first alerted her to the fire, but it was Kenneth Kestler and his wife who helped get them out safely.
The Kestlers had seen the smoke from the nearby Shawnee Expressway and came to investigate.
"People lose their lives and a lot of people don't want to stop and do anything," Kenneth Kestler explained. "I felt, 'Yeah, I gotta do it. I can't have that conscience -- have that bad conscience.' It scares me to see a young kid come out with the woman holding him scared to death, shaking. So I'm glad she's okay and the kid is okay."
Braden and her grandson were not hurt. For now, they are being cared for by friends.
A firefighter was injured slightly, but the injuries were not serious.
The cause of the fire still under investigation.
