LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after reportedly being pushed from a moving car on Bardstown Road.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say officers were called to Bardstown Road near the Hurstbourne Lane just before 6 p.m. on a report of a man in the road. Police are investigating reports that he was pushed from a car that left the scene.
Police say the man is in his 20's or 30's. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to University Hospital where he was last reported in critical condition.
Investigators don't believe the man was hit by any vehicles.
Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information should contact the police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
