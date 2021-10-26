LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was critically injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Jeffersonville.
The crash involving a semi and a blue pickup happened around 10 a.m. on Paul Garrett Avenue.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tells WDRB that the investigation is ongoing, but it appears the pickup crossed into the wrong lane for an unknown reason. That forced the semi to veer left of the centerline to avoid hitting the truck, but at the last second, the pickup over-corrected and the vehicles hit head-on.
The driver of the pickup was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition.
The Indiana State Police reconstruction team was sent to the scene to help with the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.