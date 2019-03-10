LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight at a Walmart in West Buechel.
West Buechel Police reached out to LMPD's Homicide Unit for assistance in a reported stabbing Sunday afternoon, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
MetroSafe told WDRB the stabbing was reported at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane around 2:30 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene told police two men got into a fight and one of the men was stabbed.
Police later determined the man was stabbed in the head during a fight in the parking lot of the store after an argument inside with another man.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was unconscious when he was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, with the weapon still in his head, police say.
The other man fled the scene and has not been located.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.