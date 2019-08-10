LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Dixie Highway.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, it happened in the 12500 block of Dixie Highway, near West Orell Road.
Officials say a call was received just after 6:15 a.m.
Police say the man was crossing the street while not in a crosswalk and in low light conditions. The victim was hit by a driver who was traveling north along Dixie Highway.
The victim, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to authorities, the driver remained at the scene and was cited for not having an operator's license.
The victim's name has not been released by authorities.
