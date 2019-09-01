LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man was killed after a crash that involved a motorcycle.
Authorities say on Sunday around 7:30 a.m., officers with LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a call about a crash on 3rd Street Road near West Manslick Road.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows that a man riding a motorcycle was traveling south on 3rd Street Road when he lost control, went off the road and landed in a ditch. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. The man's name has not been released.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
