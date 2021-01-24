LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after an early morning shooting near Fegenbush Ln.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norfolk Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man believed to be in his early to mid 20s dead from a gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting happened outside.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
