LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 83-year-old man is dead after a fire ripped through a home in Jeffersonville Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Justin Ames, a spokesman for the Jeffersonville Fire Department, someone called authorities just after 5 a.m. to report smoke coming from a home on the 500 block Allison Lane in Jeffersonville. That's near the intersection of Allison Lane and Regina Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke at the front of the home and flames coming from the living room.
Ames said 22 firefighters responded to the scene.
When firefighters learned that there might be someone inside, they climbed through a bedroom window and pulled out an 83-year-old man.
That man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this point, his name has not been released. There was no one else inside the home.
Firefighters also discovered the body of a dog in the basement.
Ames said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but authorities believe it originated in the basement.
