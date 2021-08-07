LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood that left a man dead.
MetroSafe says officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:42 a.m. Saturday morning on South 3rd Street, near a Circle K neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirmed they found a man in his late 20s or early 30s with life-threatening injuries at the scene.
He was taken to University Hospital where he died from the injuries.
There are no suspects in this case.
You asked to call 574-LMPD if you have any information. You can remain anonymous.
