LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after an early morning shooting near Blue Lick Road on Saturday.
Around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Sirate Ln. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male that had been shot. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
There are currently no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
