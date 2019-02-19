LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has died after a crash in Grayson County on Sunday night.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m in the 5400 block of Bowling Green Road.
Police say a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 43-year-old Mark Higgs, of Brownsville, Ky., was traveling south on KY 185. Higgs lost control of the vehicle, went off road and down an embankment.
According to authorities, the Jeep flipped at least one time and hit several trees before overturning and coming to a final rest on its top. Higgs was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Investigators say Higgs was not wearing a seat belt. Toxicology results are still pending.
