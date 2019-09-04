LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another man is under arrest after a shooting at a Frankfort parking garage, police say.
The victim was 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
Police say on Wednesday, around 12:30 a.m., a dispatcher received a call about shots being fired and that a person was injured.
Frankfort Police officers went to a parking garage off St. Clair Street, and found Brumback on the second floor of the parking garage suffering from gunshot wounds, and began giving him CPR.
Brumback was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police have arrested 40-year-old Antonio Bolling on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal cruelty.
Officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there's not believed to be any further threat to the community.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.