LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern rail line, around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of an injured man.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man "bleeding from unknown means," Bailey said.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating, and police are trying to determine the cause of his injuries. Police said everyone pertinent to the investigation is accounted for, and there is no risk to the public.
At the time of this writing, the victim has not been publicly identified.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.