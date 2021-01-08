LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles in the Newburg neighborhood late Thursday night.
According to a news release from an LMPD spokesman, it happened around 11 p.m. on E. Indian Trail and Petersburg Road. That's where officers from the 6th Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. According to the statement, "a male, was walking eastbound in the roadway" when an "eastbound passenger vehicle struck the pedestrian."
The victim was also hit by a second vehicle while lying in the roadway, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties stayed at the scene.
