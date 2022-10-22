LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Police believe a man was crossing Manslick Road when he was hit by a passenger vehicle.
Mitchell said the man died from his injuries at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Mitchell said "all parties involved stayed at the scene."
