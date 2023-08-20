LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle on the Watterson Expressway near the 3rd Street exit ramp on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the reported crash around 3:10 p.m.
Officers found an investigation showed that a man for an unknown reason had pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 264 westbound and was attempting to get back into his vehicle.
The man was then hit by another vehicle that was traveling westbound. The vehicle immediately stopped and remained on scene.
Police said the victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is fully cooperating.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. The roadway was closed for over two hours.
