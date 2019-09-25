LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man pushed from a moving vehicle on Bardstown Road on Saturday has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 32-year-old Christopher Pinkley of Louisville died Monday morning of blunt force trauma. The medical examiner says he was pushed from a vehicle.
Louisville Metro Police said on Saturday that officers were called to Bardstown Road near Hurstbourne Lane just before 6 p.m. on a report of a man in the road. The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information should contact the police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
