Man dies after being shot at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Iroquois neighborhood.
LMPD said a man in his 20s died at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to Iroquois Park on reports of a shooting. They learned on scene that the victim had been transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but officers don't have any suspects. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
