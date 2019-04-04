LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night after he was shot in the Iroquois neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police responded around 7:45 p.m. to Iroquois Park on reports of a shooting near the basketball courts. Officers could not find a victim at the scene, but were told a man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Mitchell says the victim died at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
